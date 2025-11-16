Generali Investments Management Co LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4,459.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,321,000 after purchasing an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,641,000 after buying an additional 439,008 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.16. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $369.00.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.