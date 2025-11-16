Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $209.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

