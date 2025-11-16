VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,157 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 1.57% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

BATS MLN opened at $17.61 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

