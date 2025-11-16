Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

