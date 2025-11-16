Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $174.41 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,131.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 26.7% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.22% of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $174,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.