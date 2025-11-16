Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.37.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $362.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

