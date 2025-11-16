Thomas James Doyle Sells 4,539 Shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $50,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,273.26. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas James Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Thomas James Doyle sold 4,541 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $40,596.54.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Kura Oncology by 202.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,660 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 59.1% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 772,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 738,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 610,604 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

