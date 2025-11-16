Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average of $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

