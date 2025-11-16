Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 265.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in US Foods by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

