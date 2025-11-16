Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $448,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $136.48 and a 12-month high of $359.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

