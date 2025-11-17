Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Regis Stock Down 3.9%
Shares of NASDAQ RGS opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regis has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.
About Regis
Featured Stories
