Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Regis Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RGS opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regis has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Regis alerts:

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.