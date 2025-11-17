Insider Buying: Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Insider Buys £6,900 in Stock

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Kilpatrick bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £6,900.

Lords Group Trading Stock Down 5.4%

Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 21.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.01. Lords Group Trading plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56. The company has a market capitalization of £35.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Lords Group Trading plc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lords Group Trading from GBX 80 to GBX 65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LORD

About Lords Group Trading

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.