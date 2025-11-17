Analyzing Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and China Merchants Holdings International (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Holdings International (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Holdings International has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 212.11 $22.06 million $0.39 30.28 China Merchants Holdings International $1.52 billion 6.03 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and China Merchants Holdings International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Merchants Holdings International has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and China Merchants Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global 10.57% -6.80% 1.48% China Merchants Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Falcon’s Beyond Global and China Merchants Holdings International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Merchants Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats China Merchants Holdings International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About China Merchants Holdings International

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities. The company also provides container related logistics services; financial services; and port development, management, and operation services. In addition, it operates berths and tugboats; and holds various pieces of land. The company was formerly known as China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited and changed its name to China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited in June 2016. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

