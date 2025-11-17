Critical Contrast: U-Haul (UHAL) and Its Peers

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare U-Haul to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for U-Haul and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 1 0 0 1 2.50 U-Haul Competitors 466 1463 1594 94 2.36

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.44%. Given U-Haul’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U-Haul has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

U-Haul has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U-Haul’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U-Haul and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 5.31% 4.06% 1.54% U-Haul Competitors 7.28% -229.27% 2.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U-Haul and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.97 billion $367.09 million 50.88 U-Haul Competitors $8.70 billion $179.07 million 18.92

U-Haul’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than U-Haul. U-Haul is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of U-Haul shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U-Haul beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,065 company operated retail moving stores and 20,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2020, it had a rental fleet of approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers, and 41,000 towing devices; and 1,745 self-storage locations with approximately 774,000 rentable storage units. The company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

