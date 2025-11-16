Head-To-Head Contrast: Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) vs. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 10.57% 4.65% 1.99% Cibus -3,133.92% -122.14% -28.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Cibus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cibus 1 0 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cibus has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,641.80%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus is more favorable than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

12.9% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Cibus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $914.16 billion 0.00 $96.15 million $2.28 5.10 Cibus $4.26 million 15.53 -$251.39 million ($3.26) -0.37

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats Cibus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

