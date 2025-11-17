Contrasting Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of -3.14, indicating that its stock price is 414% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Nabriva Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A -$39.65 million ($2.01) 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A

Profitability

Calithera Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

