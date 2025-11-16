Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Critical Contrast

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of BrightSpring Health Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Biodesix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.51 -$18.06 million $0.61 52.46 Biodesix $80.17 million 0.79 -$42.93 million ($5.56) -1.44

BrightSpring Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpring Health Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSpring Health Services and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 12 1 3.00 Biodesix 1 1 4 0 2.50

BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus target price of $35.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Biodesix has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 306.25%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than BrightSpring Health Services.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services 1.04% 11.61% 3.37% Biodesix -49.31% -504.41% -43.94%

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Biodesix on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.