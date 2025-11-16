Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) versus Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Head-To-Head Survey

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wabash National pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wabash National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Wabash National and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabash National -6.38% -7.91% -1.65% Autoliv 7.09% 31.22% 9.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabash National $1.64 billion 0.19 -$284.07 million $6.08 1.25 Autoliv $10.61 billion 0.86 $647.00 million $9.68 12.45

This table compares Wabash National and Autoliv”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Wabash National. Wabash National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wabash National has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wabash National and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabash National 1 2 0 0 1.67 Autoliv 0 6 10 2 2.78

Wabash National currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Autoliv has a consensus target price of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Wabash National’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wabash National is more favorable than Autoliv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Wabash National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Wabash National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autoliv beats Wabash National on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

