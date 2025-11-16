Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vectura Group and Syros Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Syros Pharmaceuticals $386,000.00 0.03 -$164.57 million ($3.03) 0.00

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vectura Group and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,369.56% -97.04%

Risk and Volatility

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

(Get Free Report)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.