CISO Global (CISO) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CISO Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $30.75 million -$24.24 million -1.74 CISO Global Competitors $2.21 billion $337.42 million -31.56

CISO Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global. CISO Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 CISO Global Competitors 1941 10526 20806 577 2.59

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 30.11%. Given CISO Global’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CISO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

CISO Global has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -41.01% -114.62% -22.39% CISO Global Competitors -227.04% -66.45% -5.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CISO Global rivals beat CISO Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.