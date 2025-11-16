Reviewing Tanger (NYSE:SKT) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger 18.22% 15.45% 4.18% Saul Centers 15.51% 13.79% 2.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanger and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger 0 5 3 0 2.38 Saul Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Tanger presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Tanger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tanger is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Tanger has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tanger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger and Saul Centers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger $562.00 million 6.94 $98.60 million $0.94 36.06 Saul Centers $282.62 million 2.61 $50.65 million $1.16 26.04

Tanger has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Tanger pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 203.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Tanger beats Saul Centers on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

