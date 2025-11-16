Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) versus Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Critical Review

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) and Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zumiez and Christian Dior S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 1 2 0 0 1.67 Christian Dior S.E. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zumiez presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.28%. Given Zumiez’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Christian Dior S.E..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.4% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Zumiez shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zumiez and Christian Dior S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 0.06% 0.19% 0.09% Christian Dior S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zumiez has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christian Dior S.E. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zumiez and Christian Dior S.E.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $900.25 million 0.42 -$1.71 million ($0.01) -2,230.00 Christian Dior S.E. $91.64 billion 1.35 $5.64 billion N/A N/A

Christian Dior S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez.

Summary

Zumiez beats Christian Dior S.E. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Christian Dior S.E.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Officine Universelle Buly 1803 brand names; and watches and jewelry under the Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred, and Repossi brands. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché names; publishes Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France, a daily newspaper; builds yachts; and operates hotel and the Cova pastry shop brand. Further, it is involved in real estate activities. The company sells its products through store network, including e-commerce websites; and agents and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Christian Dior SE (ENXTPA:CDI) operates as a subsidiary of Financière Agache Société Anonyme.

