Head-To-Head Survey: Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) vs. Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) and Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Chagee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -27.38% -176.38% -74.25% Chagee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Barfresh Food Group and Chagee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Chagee 2 1 4 0 2.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Barfresh Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Chagee has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 147.55%. Given Chagee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chagee is more favorable than Barfresh Food Group.

22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Chagee”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $11.57 million 4.25 -$2.83 million ($0.19) -16.21 Chagee $1.70 billion 1.59 $344.71 million $0.59 24.95

Chagee has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chagee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chagee beats Barfresh Food Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Chagee

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products. CHAGEE is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Its creation, in 2017, was inspired by how international coffee chains have made coffee drinking both a worldwide lifestyle and a social concept since the 1970s. This success has made us believe that tea drinking needs to be transformed too — and led us to use the power of technology and brand to make tea drinking a modern-day experience that connects people and cultures around the world. Today, nearly eight years after our inception and with our relentless passion for technology and pursuit of innovation, we stand out as China’s largest, fastest-growing, and most popular premium freshly-made tea drinks brand, according to iResearch: • As of December 31, 2024, our network comprised 6,440 teahouses, including 6,284 located in China. This scale represents the largest store network among all premium freshly-made tea drinks brands in China. • In 2023 and 2024, our total GMV generated in China and overseas reached RMB10.8 billion and RMB29.5 billion, respectively. As measured by GMV generated within China, we recorded the fastest growth from 2022 to 2024 among all freshly-made tea drinks brands with over 1,000 stores in China. • We have ranked the 1st on China’s social influence index among all freshly-made tea drinks brands in China since October 2023, according to the Social Touch Search Engine. — Universally Appealing Core Menu At CHAGEE, we persistently explore and create tea drink recipes that embody purity and a timeless appeal to the diverse palates of a broad spectrum of consumers. This strategic focus anchors the development of our simple core menu. We use advanced extraction technology to accentuate the pure taste of tea and enhance its depth of flavor through meticulous blending. This technique results in a differentiated, delicious taste of freshness and healthiness that has the ability to transcend time and cultures, captivating consumers worldwide. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, approximately 79%, 87% and 91% of CHAGEE’s GMV generated within China, respectively, were attributed to our signature tea latte products, with approximately 44%, 57% and 61% of GMV generated within China derived from our top three best-selling tea lattes. Focusing on a simple core menu also makes it easier for us to ensure product quality, consistency, and convenience through more concentrated, streamlined, and efficient supply chain management as well as highly automated tea preparation processes. This ultimately leads to improved operational efficiency and service quality of our expansive teahouse network. Modernity Powered by Technology We are committed to operational efficiency and excellence, which is underpinned by our cutting-edge “tea tech” initiatives. Using digital and automation technologies, we empower every crucial aspect of our operations, from product development to supply chain management, and from consumer engagement to storefront operations. We collaborate creatively with our supply chain partners to co-develop automated tea-making machines, heralding the modernization of the century-old tea industry. The application of customized equipment allows our in-store crew to make every cup of CHAGEE drink with consistent quality and taste. Across our teahouses in China and overseas, this level of automation allows us to ensure consistent quality control, enhance store productivity, reduce consumer wait times, and ultimately, elevate the overall tea-drinking experience. Our strength in digitalization allows us to achieve what we define to be the “Five Things Online” — drinks preparation, consumer and partner relationships, supply chain, store lifecycle management, and payments. Essentially, this approach enables us and our franchise partners to run teahouses online, with centralized operations, automated replenishment, and fully integrated management of both franchised and company-owned teahouses. The resulting data insights are organically and intelligently fed into digitalized operations, creating a positive feedback loop that fosters more efficient and closer-knit collaborations with our franchise partners. The seamless integration of these technologies enables our franchise partners to make better tea drinks for consumers and operate their teahouses smartly and more efficiently. It also allows us and our franchise partners to focus more on consumer services to deliver a compelling experience. Effectively Managed Teahouse Network As of December 31, 2024, our CHAGEE brand encompasses a vast, growing network of 6,440 teahouses, including 6,284 teahouses covering 32 out of 34 province-level divisions across China and 156 teahouses overseas. Of our extensive teahouse network, 6,271 are franchised and 169 are company-owned. We directly manage a total of 398 teahouses, including all of our company-owned teahouses and 229 franchised teahouses. We take pride in our strong ability to manage and scale a franchise network both across China and in a growing number of overseas markets. This ability is rooted in our “managed franchise model” that focuses on effective, centralized management of our franchise network in accordance with our uniform standards in product quality, supply chain management, and consumer service excellence. Our ability to effectively manage our growing teahouse network is manifest in our strong operating results: • Number of teahouses. The number of our teahouses increased by 83.4% from 3,511 as of December 31, 2023 to 6,440 as of December 31, 2024. • GMV. Our total GMV generated in China and overseas increased by 734.3% from RMB1,293.7 million in 2022 to RMB10,792.8 million in 2023, and further increased by 172.9% to RMB29,457.7 million in 2024. As we rapidly scale our operations, our teahouses continue to deliver strong performance. Our average number of cups sold per teahouse per month in China increased from 8,981 in 2022 to 25,099 in 2024. The average monthly GMV of our teahouses in China increased by 188.2% from RMB177.5 thousand in 2022 to RMB511.7 thousand in 2024. Our principal executive offices are located in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.