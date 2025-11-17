Rep. Cleo Fields Buys NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in NVIDIA stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 10/10/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 185,889,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,379,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

