Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) to Sell

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cloudastructure in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Cloudastructure Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ CSAI opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Cloudastructure has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Cloudastructure had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%.

Cloudastructure announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cloudastructure by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter.

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

