Financial Analysis: Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) versus Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and Publicis Groupe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million 1.12 -$31.51 million ($9.61) -0.15 Publicis Groupe $17.35 billion 1.46 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Banzai International and Publicis Groupe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Publicis Groupe 0 0 1 2 3.67

Banzai International currently has a consensus price target of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,708.22%. Given Banzai International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Publicis Groupe.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -233.45% -2,133.87% -75.77% Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Banzai International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display and social networks under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. It serves clients in the automotive, retail, financial services, consumer products, and media sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

