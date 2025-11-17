Head-To-Head Survey: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) versus C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atos and C3.ai.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 0 0 0 0 0.00 C3.ai 5 7 1 1 1.86

C3.ai has a consensus price target of $22.09, suggesting a potential upside of 57.26%. Given C3.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Atos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A C3.ai -92.08% -40.69% -33.35%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Atos and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atos has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atos and C3.ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $11.57 billion 740.24 -$3.72 billion N/A N/A C3.ai $389.06 million 4.98 -$288.70 million ($2.60) -5.40

C3.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of C3.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C3.ai beats Atos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, and telecommunication and media industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

