Comparing TCTM Kids IT Education (VSA) & The Competition

TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TCTM Kids IT Education to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TCTM Kids IT Education and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 TCTM Kids IT Education Competitors 157 638 765 51 2.44

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 31.88%. Given TCTM Kids IT Education’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TCTM Kids IT Education has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TCTM Kids IT Education $660.42 million -$80.36 million -0.41 TCTM Kids IT Education Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 2.94

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TCTM Kids IT Education’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education. TCTM Kids IT Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A TCTM Kids IT Education Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Risk & Volatility

TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCTM Kids IT Education rivals beat TCTM Kids IT Education on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

