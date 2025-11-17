Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bullish from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Bullish alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bullish

Bullish Price Performance

Shares of BLSH opened at $38.47 on Friday. Bullish has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.48. The company has a quick ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 24.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $10,423,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Bullish Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.