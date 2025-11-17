Insider Buying: Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Insider Acquires £158,222.30 in Stock

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) insider Eva Armila Djauhari purchased 7,911,115 shares of Asiamet Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £158,222.30.
Asiamet Resources Stock Performance
LON ARS opened at GBX 1.58 on Monday. Asiamet Resources Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.50 and a one year high of GBX 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile
Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.
