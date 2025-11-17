Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$36.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of SCR opened at C$40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$41.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.