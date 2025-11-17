NVIDIA (NVDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $54.6631 billion for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average is $166.35.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

