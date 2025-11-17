Argo Blockchain (ARBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 2:00 AM ET.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $0.27 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argo Blockchain stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,435,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.17% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

