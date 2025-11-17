Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.0%

OII stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile



Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

