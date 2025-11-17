Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $11.38

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.3750.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $72,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.97 on Friday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.63 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

