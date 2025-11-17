Wall Street Zen Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $342.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day moving average of $296.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McHugh Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

