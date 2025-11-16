Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

