Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $420,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,134,000 after buying an additional 172,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after acquiring an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 140.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Loews by 1,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 131,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Loews presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

L stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

