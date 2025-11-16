Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,857 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $147,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 585,201 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,318 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

