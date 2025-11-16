Sanders Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,840 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Mastercard worth $808,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of MA opened at $545.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.49 and a 200 day moving average of $569.93. The company has a market cap of $489.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.