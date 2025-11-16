Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $305.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average of $271.58. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.07 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

