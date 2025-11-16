Financial Comparison: Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and Imation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 12.92% 22.33% 2.26% Imation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and Imation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV $22.72 billion 1.18 $3.08 billion $5.23 9.13 Imation $100,000.00 7.84 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Imation.

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Imation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imation has a beta of 6.39, suggesting that its stock price is 539% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV beats Imation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing. It is also involved in investment planning, foreign currency purchase/sale, financial advice, brokerage, asset management, investment banking, letters of credit, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring activities. In addition, the company sells mutual funds and debt and capital instruments; issues debit cards; and provides insurance services for car, home, life, medical, employee, and SMEs, as well as cash management services for collection, trustees, payroll, and lines of credit. Further, it provides online banking, POS, payment, reconciliation, documentary collection, import bills of exchange discount, International wire transfer, remittances, storage, inventory management, logistics, marketing, and payroll services. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Imation

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

