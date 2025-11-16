Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

