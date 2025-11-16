Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) COO Sells $36,508.41 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) COO Shanon Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

