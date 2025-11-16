Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $234.56 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $234,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

