Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 162,160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $166,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

