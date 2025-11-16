Comparing Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Tilray Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $2.52 billion 9.28 $418.30 million $3.45 96.43 Tilray Brands $821.31 million 1.48 -$2.19 billion ($2.27) -0.48

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray Brands. Tilray Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.4% of Tilray Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tilray Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Insulet and Tilray Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 19 1 2.91 Tilray Brands 2 3 2 0 2.00

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $374.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Tilray Brands has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Tilray Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray Brands is more favorable than Insulet.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray Brands has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Tilray Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 10.01% 23.78% 9.30% Tilray Brands -258.54% -6.79% -5.30%

Summary

Insulet beats Tilray Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

