Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,470 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $389,081.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,223.88. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $546,853.45.

On Monday, September 8th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.39, a P/E/G ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

