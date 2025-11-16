Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

