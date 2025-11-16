3,071 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Acquired by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.39, a P/E/G ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,497 shares of company stock worth $11,547,036. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

